FASE Group Backs Next Generation as Wigan Youth Zone Gold Patron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FASE Group Ltd has joined Wigan Youth Zone as its newest Gold Patron, further strengthening the charity’s support network for young people in the Wigan borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a Gold Patron, FASE Group’s support will play a crucial role in helping Wigan Youth Zone continue to provide essential opportunities for young people, ensuring they have access to the services, skills, and support they need to thrive. This partnership will help expand the charity's reach within Wigan and Leigh, making a positive impact on even more young lives.

As a family-run business based in the heart of Wigan, FASE Group specialises in new build, fit-out, and refurbishment projects across the UK. Their commitment to quality and client satisfaction has earned them a trusted reputation in the construction sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FASE Group’s Managing Director, Sean Moffatt, said: ‘’FASE Group Ltd are thrilled to have an opportunity to support a fantastic and successful organisation in Wigan Youth Zone, having the opportunity to spend time with Lynsey and the team recently, it is really clear that there is a brilliant structure and culture created, in supporting children and young adults in Wigan with fantastic opportunities. FASE Group Ltd are looking to grow with Lynsey and her team as a Gold Patron over the coming years, and we look forward to many successful years of working closer in sharing the Wigan Youth Zone’s vision and ethos in supporting children and young Adults in Wigan’’.

Wigan Youth Zone is visited by over 5,000 local young people each year.

Lynsey Heyes, Head of Fundraising at Wigan Youth Zone, said: "We are delighted to welcome FASE Group Ltd as a Gold Patron. Their commitment to our community and their support for our young people is invaluable. FASE Group’s generosity and belief in our mission will enable us to continue offering life-changing opportunities for young people to grow, learn, and thrive. This partnership will make a real difference, and we look forward to working closely with FASE Group to create a lasting positive impact in Wigan and Leigh."

Wigan Youth Zone is dedicated to supporting young people aged 8-19 (up to 25 with additional needs) across the borough, providing them with a safe, supportive environment where they can develop their skills, build confidence, and access a range of activities designed to improve their wellbeing. The charity is committed to helping the next generation reach their full potential, and partnerships like the one with FASE Group are vital in enabling that mission.

To learn more about Wigan Youth Zone and how you can support the charity’s work, visit https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/.