Film shot at Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club to be screened at Wigan and Leigh Film Festival

A short film shot at Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Wigan is set to be screened at the BIFA-accredited Wigan & Leigh Film Festival this weekend (27/09/25). “Connect 4” is a comedy/drama produced by the local production company “Glacé Media” and is in contention for the best North West film at the 2 day event at Leigh Film Factory.

The wacky comedy “Connect 4” follows prodigy “Frank” as he vies to become the youngest ever Connect 4 world champion. Competing in a dimly lit social club in the North West of England, Frank’s mid-game breakdown sees his chances of defeating the 3-time Russian Grandmaster diminish fast.

If the enormity of the occasion isn’t enough to break him, then the demons from his Connect 4-consumed childhood might just do it. “Connect 4” draws us into a high-pressure scenario where overbearing parenthood infiltrates the world of competitive board gaming.

The short film marks a debut performance from local actor, Ronan Taylor, with Marcus Johnson (Westhoughton-born) as producer and Matt Green (Westhoughton-born) as writer & director. The film also features actors Liam Grunshaw, Ariana Parr, Kyle Briggs and Adam Hounsells.

Scene from short film "Connect 4" shot in Whelley Ex-Serviceman's Club (Adam Hounsells, Kyle Briggs, Ariana Parr, Ronan Taylor)

The film’s producer Marcus Johnson said of the film: “Connect 4 was a real opportunity for us to let our comedic ideas loose. Growing up in Bolton, the distinct sense of humour on display in shows such as “Phoenix Nights” really influenced the style of comedy we enjoy watching.

"When creating “Connect 4” we wanted to share the local sense of humour with love so much with the wider world of film. Diving into a comedy script as wacky as this one allowed us to have tons of fun with the production, pushing the boundaries of what we’ve previously produced on screen. It was unbelievably fun for us to make and we hope audiences find it just as much fun to watch.”

“Connect 4” was shot on location in Westhoughton and Wigan in March of 2025. The film is slated for a full online release in 2026.

Glacé Media was founded in 2017 by Westhoughton’s Marcus Johnson and Matt Green. The production company works mainly in the private sector, producing promotional video and film content for brands and businesses. The company also develops it’s own original Glacé Media productions such as podcasts (The Glacé Film Club), documentaries and short films, including the 2021 release, “Joel”.