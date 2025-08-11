Financial Matters with Jane Dennis: Are you an early bird?

HMRC is encouraging customers to get ahead this summer by filing their Self Assessment tax return for the 2024-2025 tax year early and explore flexible payment options ahead of the 31 January 2026 deadline.

It has released figures showing that almost 300,000 Self Assessment tax returns were filed in the first week of the new tax year. Almost 58,000 were filed on the first day – 6 April.

Filing early does bring advantages. You get more time to budget and plan for paying your tax bill as well as peace of mind from knowing an essential task has been ticked off your to-do list.

However, it is especially good if you have overpaid tax since tax refunds will be paid as soon as the return has been processed. Therefore, the earlier the tax return is filed, the earlier a refund can be received. Even if you think you will have trouble paying the bill you should still file your return as soon as possible. Fines for late payment are a lot lower than fines for late filing.

If you intend to seek professional advice, it is also far more beneficial to hand in your tax records early to give your advisor time to research and plan. Then hopefully no opportunities will be missed, and everything will be still relatively fresh in your mind if any questions are raised, rather than leaving it for another six months or so to complete.

You must send a tax return if any of the following applied in the 2024-2025 tax year:

you were self-employed as a ‘sole trader’ and earned more than £1,000

you were a partner in a business partnership

you had to pay Capital Gains Tax when you sold or ‘disposed of’ something that increased in value

you had to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge

You may also need to send a tax return if you have any untaxed income, such as:

money from renting out a property

tips and commission

income from savings, investments and dividends

foreign income

If you are new to Self Assessment and think you might need to complete a return, you can use HMRC’s online tool to check your situation - www.gov.uk/check-if-you-need-tax-return or ask for advice from an accountant.