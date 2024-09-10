Financial Matters with Jane Dennis: do you need to complete a self-assessment tax return this year?
Tax is usually deducted automatically from wages and pensions; however, people and businesses with other income must report it in a tax return.
You must inform HMRC by 5 October if you need to complete a tax return and have not sent one before.
Who needs to check?
A free online checking tool is available on GOV.UK if you are unsure if you need to complete an assessment. It can also be used if you think you may no longer need to do self-assessment; for example:
· you gave up work or retired
· you are no longer self-employed
· you earn below the minimum income thresholds
If you no longer think you need to complete a self-assessment tax return for the 2023-24 tax year, you should inform HMRC before the deadline on 31 January 2025.
Avoiding penalties
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “It is important that taxpayers check if they need to complete a self-assessment tax return so they can pay the right amount of tax owed and avoid penalties for not filing a return. It is quick and easy to check by using the interactive tool on GOV.UK – there is no need to ring us.”
Who needs to compete a tax return?
According to HMRC, you must send a tax return if, in the last tax year (6 April to 5 April), any of the following applied:
· you were self-employed as a ‘sole trader’ and earned more than £1,000 (before taking off anything you can claim tax relief on)
· you were a partner in a business partnership
· you had a total taxable income of more than £150,000
· you had to pay capital Gains Tax when you sold or ‘disposed of’ something that increased in value
· you had to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge
You may also need to send a tax return if you have any untaxed income, such as:
· money from renting out a property
· tips and commission
· income from savings, investments and dividends
· foreign income
Taxpayers can register for self-assessment on GOV.UK, or alternatively speak to an accountant for help and advice.
