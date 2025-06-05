Financial Matters with John Fairhurst

Statutory Sick Pay reform - a growing concern for small businesses

A proposed change to the way Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) is charged is causing growing concern among UK small business owners.

Under current rules, employers are only required to pay SSP from the fourth consecutive day of absence due to illness. However, upcoming reforms suggest that SSP will become payable from the very first day an employee is unable to work. While the intention is to provide greater financial support for employees, this change could place a considerable burden on small businesses, especially those already facing tight margins and limited resources.

Why the change matters

John Fairhurst

At first glance, paying SSP from day one may not seem like a dramatic shift. But for many smaller employers with limited cash flow, the cumulative cost of covering multiple instances of short-term sickness can add up very quickly. If the three-day waiting period is removed, the frequency and volume of SSP payments will likely increase, meaning that small businesses could see a noticeable rise in payroll costs.

This is particularly challenging for firms in sectors where staff absences are more common, such as hospitality, care, and retail. Unlike larger organisations, small firms often do not have the luxury of a deep bench of staff or the budget flexibility to absorb these extra costs without making adjustments elsewhere.

Balancing support and sustainability

The goal of the SSP reform is understandable: to provide better support for workers when they fall ill. Few would argue against the principle of helping people avoid financial hardship due to short-term sickness. However, small businesses are often already operating at or near capacity, and further financial pressure without offsetting support could lead to reduced job opportunities or even force some businesses to scale back operations.

Revisit business plans

For small and medium-sized businesses, this proposed change to Statutory Sick Pay is a timely reminder to revisit existing business plans and staffing strategies. An increase in SSP costs, even modest at first, could have a noticeable impact on cash flow, payroll budgeting, and overall financial resilience.

Employers should assess whether current plans allow for such additional costs and consider updating forecasts accordingly. If your business may be affected, and you would benefit from support in reviewing your financial position, contact your accountant who will be able to help.