Fireworks for Wigan-based youth charity

A unique care village in Standish is set to host a bonfire event in aid of a charity changing the lives of young people in the region.

The event will take place at the Standish Care Village on November 5th, with all proceeds raised donated to Wigan Youth Zone, specifically supporting the charity’s efforts over the Christmas period.

The Standish Care Village is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run care provider with five homes in the North West. The Group became Gold Patrons of Wigan Youth Zone in 2023.

Worthington Lake resident Edna Shields enjoys a sparkler at last year’s bonfire event.

Wigan Youth Zone welcomes young people aged 8–19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs), offering a wide range of activities designed around their interests and passions. Running the Youth Zone costs over £2 million each year, made possible through the support of the community and grant-giving organisations like Millennium Care, helping to positively impact more than 5,000 young people annually.

Millennium Care’s event will be both dementia and child-friendly with the utilisation of low noise fireworks.

The event is free of charge, with various food and drinks available for attendees. All proceeds from sales will go to Wigan Youth Zone.

The donation will pay for the delivery of care packages, food donations and gifts provided to young people and their families this Christmas.

Stacey Astin, Group Regional Manager at Millennium Care, said: “We hosted a bonfire night last year, and that was a huge success. The Village was only two homes then, so we’re expecting bigger and better this year!

“Not only will the event be great for our residents, their loved ones and the community we’re a part of, but it will also raise money for a fabulous organisation and directly impact young people in our region over the holiday period.”

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone, said: “Christmas should be a time filled with joy, yet for too many young people and their families, it can be a time of real struggle. The generosity of Millennium Care, one of our Gold Patrons, will directly support our Miracle on Parsons Walk campaign, helping hundreds of young people and families over the festive season.

“What makes this partnership so special is the way it brings generations together; residents, families and staff at Standish Care Village standing side by side with the young people of Wigan and Leigh. It’s a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when our community unites for the next generation.”

The recently completed Standish Care Village houses three care homes which cater for different care needs. This creates a continuity for its residents like no other in the region.

Langtree Care Home provides advanced nursing and dementia care; Worthington Lake Care Home provides residential and dementia care, and Lakeside Care Home provides specialised nursing care. The Village gives peace of mind for when a resident’s condition changes, allowing them to remain in the same familiar setting.

The event will fit into Millennium Care’s ethos and approach as the provider prioritises non-pharmacological approaches to care, which include both intergenerational activities and connecting with the community.

Event details:

Wednesday 5th November, from 4:30 PM (Fireworks at 6 PM)

Standish Care Village, Chorley Road, Standish, WN1 2XN

To learn more information on the Standish Care Village or Millennium Care, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk