First celebrations at new care home

A newly opened care home, based in Standish, has held birthday celebrations for the first time this week.

Tom Fletcher celebrated his 86th birthday on Thursday, alongside his beloved wife and family, as the home pulled out all the stops to ensure he enjoyed his day in the spotlight.

Langtree Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run B-Corp accredited provider which has five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

For the special occasion, the home booked a local singer, Gerry Sandom, who performed a mixture of Elvis songs and sixties’ anthems. Residents and staff came together to bake homemade cupcakes while the home’s Head Chef cooked a fine Victoria sponge, decorated with jam, cream, strawberries and biscuits, which was enjoyed by all.

Langtree’s Lifestyle & Enrichment Coordinator gifts Tom his birthday cake

Tom and his wife, Helen, were two of the first residents to move into Langtree Care Home at the start of July and have settled in well.

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

Kelly Fletcher, Tom and Helen’s daughter, said:

“They just seem so relaxed here, don’t they? It’s really nice. It’s been a long time since Dad has done something like this. Seeing him get involved and just enjoying themselves, dancing, it’s brilliant!

“It’s been amazing, and the home has made it so nice for him; it’s a great way to celebrate his birthday.”

Andrew Thompson, Deputy Manager at Langtree Care Home, said:

“Tom and Helen have been with us since the early, early days of Langtree, and we’re delighted they have settled so well. We’re honoured to help Tom, his wife and their family celebrate his special day, and it is fitting that such a lovely man is the first person to celebrate their birthday in our new home.”

To learn more about Langtree Care Home and the wider Standish Care Village, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk.