Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former air hostess Charlotte Todhunter, of Leigh, is on cloud nine after raising £1,331.25 for the Royal Preston Hospital’s Critical Care Unit by competing in her first ever 10k race.

Charlotte ran the Wigan 10k earlier this month, clocking a time of 01:06:00. Not only was it her race debut, the event coincided with the first anniversary of Charlotte taking up running. More poignantly, it also marked almost a year since her friend and eight-year-old son Hugo’s godmother, Mary Southwell, was left fighting for her life.

Charlotte, who now has her own business, The Bespoke Balloon Company, said: “Mary and I became friends in 2005 when we were both air hostesses for Monarch Airlines. Around this time last year, Mary became very poorly and ended up on life support for five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Mary was in hospital until two weeks before last Christmas but thanks to the unit’s amazing staff and lots of fight, Mary is now back flying with Virgin Airlines and is getting stronger every day. Me and Hugo and all Mary’s friends and family will be forever grateful to the hospital for saving her life. Raising this donation is my way of saying thanks.”

Hugo and Mary were both at the Wigan 10k finish to be the first to congratulate Charlotte

Charlotte began running with Farnworth’s Cutacre Running Group on a six weeks couch to 5k programme. Charlotte explained: “I couldn’t even run upstairs when I started the programme. I deliberately joined a group a good 25 minutes’ drive away rather than one nearer home so there was no pressure on me if I quit.

“A lot my friends thought I’d quit, which actually spurred me on. By the end of the programme, I managed 5k, which gave me a massive boost and inspired me to try for 10k.

"I now run religiously three times a week and since I’ve been running, I have lost two stones in weight, I sleep better and generally feel better. I have entered more races but I am very grateful to everyone who sponsored me to run the Wigan 10k.”

Charlotte presented her donation to the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals charity team at the Royal Preston Hospital. Fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “Charlotte has raised an amazing amount for money for which we are very grateful. It’s fantastic to learn how well Mary is now doing and how life changing Charlotte has found running. “

To find out more about Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, become involved or make a donation, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk