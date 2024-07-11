Former rugby player’s IFA firm receives backing from Traditum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent financial adviser (IFA) firm founded by a former Wigan Warriors player has secured backing from Yorkshire private investment office Traditum.

Method Asset Management, which is based in Standish and led by Jonnie Whittle, works with business owners, high-net-worth individuals, family offices and trustees throughout the North of England. In addition to providing asset management, pensions and investment advice, it helps clients plan how to exit their business, extract their wealth and manage family succession.

The deal will enable Traditum to further expand its services in line with its aim to provide a central point of contact to help high-net-worth individuals and families manage their financial affairs.

During his eight years as a professional rugby league and union player, Jonnie Whittle played for teams including Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Hull Kingston Rovers and Featherstone Rovers. A physics graduate, he went on to work in finance and qualified as a Certified Financial Planner and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Having led several successful advisory businesses, he founded Method in 2020.

Jonnie Whittle

Jonnie will continue to lead the four-strong team, which will now also work closely with Traditum’s client services team and provide services to Traditum clients.

Jonnie Whittle said: “Our holistic approach to wealth management means we take account of the full spectrum of a client’s assets which often includes a business. From my experience in sports, I know the importance of having a full team on board. Traditum’s expertise in areas such as private equity and corporate finance complements our own skills so by working in partnership, we can offer a really powerful package.”

David Mitchell, CEO of Traditum, added: “The team at Method Asset Management are a great fit for the Traditum team. Their values, work ethic and long-term thinking fully align with Traditum’s way of working and are evident in their advice to clients. We set out to create a single source of advice for high-net-worth families across their private wealth and business assets. This deal will further expand our service and take us one step closer to our goal while adding fantastic leadership and talent from Jonnie and his team.”

Established in 2019 as a private equity house, Traditum has recently repositioned its business as a private investment office. It helps clients to co-ordinate multiple advisors, giving them access to professionally managed private equity investments, debt advisory and sell-side advisory services to help them exit their businesses.