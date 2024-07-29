Former Wigan journalist launches communications business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Wigan journalist has launched a specialist communications consultancy. Purple Tree Communications, headed up by Natalie Geraghty, 38, specialises in tailored communications services within the highways and construction industry.

Based at The Old Courts, Wigan, the micro-business’ current clients include industry specific trade associations, highways maintenance companies, and construction recruitment firms.

Director Natalie, said: “When I was five years old, my reception teacher wrote in my school report that I loved to tell news. Little did she know I would end up doing that for a living.

With my background in journalism and spending more than a decade working in customer and communications in highways, I felt now was the right time to try the world of self-employment and offer my skills and expertise to organisations that needed help steering their communications and telling their great stories.”

A post-graduate of Salford University, Natalie began her career at Johnston Press, covering local news for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening Post. She then worked at infrastructure giant, Kier, for 11 years occupying roles such as customer service manager on its Midlands National Highways contract and head of corporate communications for Kier’s highways division.

Natalie added: “The highways and construction industry is regularly misunderstood. There are some incredible stories to be told, but often businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) don’t have the budget for big communications teams to help them articulate their exciting stories.

This where I think can Purple Tree Communications can help. There’s a huge skills gap in this industry and I believe that’s because those that aren’t working in it, don’t fully understand it. It’s our mission to change that and help to make the industry, its people and its processes understood and valued.”