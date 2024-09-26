Free course launches in the Wigan borough to help people with addiction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Recovery Course, launched by Atherton Salvation Army, takes place at the church and charity’s community centre on George Street, on Mondays from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm and lasts for a period of 15 weeks.
The two-hour free course is based on the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, incorporating Christian principles, and designed for people on the path to beat any kind of addiction and dependence.
Captain Darron Boulton, church leader of The Salvation Army Atherton said: “We are launching The Recovery Course as an outlet for people seeking freedom from all sorts of addiction; drug, alcohol, gambling. All addictions can be damaging wen you are gripped within the cycle and feel you have no where to turn.
“The Recovery Course will be a safe space with likeminded individuals - we fully believe that lives can be transformed when people come together, supporting one another, sharing lived experiences and coping mechanisms so people can live and thrive after addiction.”
For anyone looking to sign up to The Recovery Course call Captain Darron on 07551 572186 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.