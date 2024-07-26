Freedom Fibre commits to connectivity for Wigan borough community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freedom Fibre has proudly spearheaded a community support project in partnership with TalkTalk Business, delivering free full-fibre broadband to the Higher Folds Community Centre in Leigh, in the Wigan district of Greater Manchester.

The Centre supports hundreds of local people a month and exists to promote the physical, social, cultural and economic betterment of the community, through free and low-cost training sessions, groceries and affordable childcare services.

However, in 2023, several challenges surrounding internet connectivity that were vital to support its users arose. Freedom Fibre addressed this by providing free-of-charge gigabit-capable full-fibre connectivity to the community centre in collaboration with TalkTalk Business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to providing a free connection, Freedom Fibre’s commitment to the centre has extended to active participation in tech events, digital and marketing support and assisting the local community in breaking down barriers to promote digital inclusion.

Higher Folds Community Centre

Freedom Fibre has also committed to providing more options for homes in the district to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband from ISPs including TalkTalk and Fusion Fibre Group.

The project has fostered an ongoing relationship between Freedom Fibre, the community centre, and the Wigan council with an overall aim of addressing connectivity challenges in underserved areas.

David Rainford, Director at Higher Folds Community Centre said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our connectivity is tremendous now. We had several drop-offs and slow service with our previous provider in the months leading up to the switch to Freedom Fibre, these considerably affected our day-to-day operations. Everything is working smoothly and with confidence now”.

Freedom Fibre at Higher Folds Community Centre

Marie Danby, Customer Operations Director at said

“Freedom Fibre’s Higher Folds Community Centre connectivity project highlights our commitment to adding social value in our build areas.

Providing reliable and fast connectivity to an area that often lacks the financial resources for a high-speed connection enables residents to engage with essential services, improves education outcomes, and increases positive social engagement within the community. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact this will make on residents and beyond.”

Rob Gregory – Assistant Director for Digital Transformation at Wigan Council said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the heart of our approach to digital inclusion is ensuring local communities can access reliable and affordable broadband. The partnership between Freedom Fibre and Higher Folds Community Centre will provide a vital free resource for local residents in a safe and friendly environment supported by the Community Association and our Tech Mate volunteers. We look forward to the wider benefits this will bring.”