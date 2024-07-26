Freedom Fibre commits to connectivity for Wigan borough community
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Centre supports hundreds of local people a month and exists to promote the physical, social, cultural and economic betterment of the community, through free and low-cost training sessions, groceries and affordable childcare services.
However, in 2023, several challenges surrounding internet connectivity that were vital to support its users arose. Freedom Fibre addressed this by providing free-of-charge gigabit-capable full-fibre connectivity to the community centre in collaboration with TalkTalk Business.
In addition to providing a free connection, Freedom Fibre’s commitment to the centre has extended to active participation in tech events, digital and marketing support and assisting the local community in breaking down barriers to promote digital inclusion.
Freedom Fibre has also committed to providing more options for homes in the district to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband from ISPs including TalkTalk and Fusion Fibre Group.
The project has fostered an ongoing relationship between Freedom Fibre, the community centre, and the Wigan council with an overall aim of addressing connectivity challenges in underserved areas.
David Rainford, Director at Higher Folds Community Centre said
“Our connectivity is tremendous now. We had several drop-offs and slow service with our previous provider in the months leading up to the switch to Freedom Fibre, these considerably affected our day-to-day operations. Everything is working smoothly and with confidence now”.
Marie Danby, Customer Operations Director at said
“Freedom Fibre’s Higher Folds Community Centre connectivity project highlights our commitment to adding social value in our build areas.
Providing reliable and fast connectivity to an area that often lacks the financial resources for a high-speed connection enables residents to engage with essential services, improves education outcomes, and increases positive social engagement within the community. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact this will make on residents and beyond.”
Rob Gregory – Assistant Director for Digital Transformation at Wigan Council said
“At the heart of our approach to digital inclusion is ensuring local communities can access reliable and affordable broadband. The partnership between Freedom Fibre and Higher Folds Community Centre will provide a vital free resource for local residents in a safe and friendly environment supported by the Community Association and our Tech Mate volunteers. We look forward to the wider benefits this will bring.”
In line with the UK government’s aim to have gigabit-capable broadband available nationwide by 2030, Freedom Fibre is prioritising the fast and efficient delivery of broadband in hard-to-reach areas, supporting communities to stay futureproofed and resilient for increasing demands for bandwidth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.