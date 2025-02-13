Freemasons fonate £47000 to Wigan Athletic Community Trust

More than 80 families from some of the most deprived areas in Wigan and Leigh will be leading healthier lifestyles thanks to a £47,000 grant from West Lancashire Freemasons to the Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

The grant will fund the Kids on the Move programme and support young children aged between two to five years to develop their fundamental, physical, social, and emotional skills through a variety of engaging games and activities. Parents and carers will also get support and access to local services to help them live healthier lives.

Based on the Early Years Foundation Statutory Framework (EYFS), the programme will help children reach important developmental milestones. It will work with each child to improve all aspects of their growth, giving them the best possible start in life, both inside and outside primary school.

Starting in early 2025, Kids on the Move will hold two weekly sessions at community hubs in deprived areas of Wigan and Leigh. The programme will run for 50 weeks each year, offering families engaging activities like playtime, arts and crafts and educational workshops. Parents and carers will also receive help through meetings on managing money, cooking healthy meals on a budget, and access to job training courses.

The programme was co-created with input from families and health professionals to address the specific challenges faced by the local community.

A survey of 35 families in the area highlighted the impact of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. 800/0 of respondents said it has negatively affected their family’s wellbeing, mental health and ability to provide nutritious meals and warm homes. Research from Wigan Council found that 540/0 of households in Wigan are living in poverty.

Children in the poorest areas are more likely to experience issues such as excess weight, tooth decay and lower language and problem-solving skills. Recognising these needs, Wigan Athletic Community Trust aims to reduce the long-term effects of poverty on children’s development through Kids on the Move.

Building on the success of previous six-week programmes in early-year settings, this new initiative aims to continue that work with more targeted and family-focused support, ensuring a lasting impact across multiple generations.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust is the official charity of Wigan Athletic Football Club, supporting over 14,000 people annually through various projects. These initiatives focus on schools, community development and training and skills.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust aims to increase sports participation, particularly among under-represented groups, encourage young people and families to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, enhance the skills and aspirations of young people, and improve community cohesion by raising the quality of life for both young people and families.

The grant from West Lancashire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, funded by Freemasons, their families and their friends from across England, Wales and the Channel Islands.

Greg Hardman, Schools Manager at Wigan Athletic Community Trust said: “Thanks to the generous support from West Lancashire Freemasons, we’re able to expand our outreach to young children and their families within our local community. We understand the power of physical activity and how it can improve long-term health and mitigate the effects of poverty on children’s development.

"We look forward to delivering this programme and are excited to work with West Lancashire Freemasons to positively impact families across Wigan and Leigh.”

Mark Matthews, leader of West Lancashire Freemasons, said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to support Wigan Athletic Community Trust and the incredible work they do to help underprivileged young children and their families in the local area. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis poses a significant challenge to children’s health. The Kids on the Move program enables young people to develop healthy habits and find genuine enjoyment.”

Assistant Provincial Grand Master Malcolm Bell and Wigan Group Chairman Ian Green, visited the Wigan Athletic Community Trust to see the impact of the £47,000 grant on the community. Both Malcolm and Ian expressed that it was encouraging to witness how the donations made by Freemasons from across West Lancashire are being used so effectively.