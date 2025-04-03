Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rich tapestry of French flavours and culture took centre stage at the Angers Twinning Association's annual Wine and Cheese Tasting, a highlight of French Week.

Now in its fourth year, this event celebrates Wigan's twinning with the French city of Angers, fostering community spirit and cultural appreciation.

The evening offered an insightful exploration into the deep-rooted connection between wine and cheese in French culture, culminating in a delightful tasting session where attendees savoured exquisite cheeses, fine wines, and engaging conversation.

Christine Doublet-Stewart, chair of the Angers Twinning Association, led this year's event at the Turnpike Gallery Studio in Leigh, building upon the success of previous gatherings to create a collaborative space for cultural exchange.

With France boasting over 1,200 varieties of cheese and a storied winemaking tradition, Christine’s presentation focused on the art of perfect pairing, incorporating an interactive quiz.

This engaging approach encouraged attendees to share their knowledge while learning new insights into French culinary heritage.

While the Romans likely introduced wine-making to France, regions like Burgundy and Bordeaux rose to prominence during the Middle Ages.

However, the iconic pairing of wine and cheese gained widespread recognition during the First World War, when both became staples in soldiers' diets.

Camembert, a soft, creamy cheese from Normandy, was first produced by Marie Harel, who refined a recipe from the Pays d'Auge region following advice from Abbot Charles-Jean Bonvoust. Its popularity led to industrial production, including in Denmark, prompting the Syndicat des Fabricants de Camembert de Normandie to seek appellation status in 1910 to protect its authenticity, though this request was denied.

As Christine explained, the Syndicate later struck a deal with the French Ministry of War to supply Camembert and wine to over two million soldiers during the First World War.

This act cemented the iconic pairing that remains popular today. Each soldier received one Camembert cheese and 25ml of wine.

Christine’s expertise in wine and cheese stems from a lifetime immersed in the industry, informed by her winery background and her father’s culinary experience.

This unique perspective allowed her to offer insights that transcended mere textbook knowledge, emphasizing personal preferences over rigid rules.

She debunked the marketing-driven “rules” of wine and cheese pairing, explaining the science behind the interplay of tannins and creamy textures.

While the classic guideline of pairing light wines with light cheeses and bold wines with bold cheeses exists, Christine encouraged a more flexible approach, citing the increasingly popular pairing of champagne or prosecco with cheese as a bold example of breaking traditional boundaries.

Commonly recommended pairings include:

Goat Cheese: Sauvignon Blanc

Mozzarella: Pinot Noir

Gruyère, mild cheddar: Chardonnay, Merlot

Other Cheddar: Rosé, Riesling

Gorgonzola: Cabernet, Syrah

Brie: Sparkling wine

The evening provided a rich education in the history, heritage, and science of wine and cheese and, more importantly, a celebration of cultural exchange.

Engaging with fellow enthusiasts who share a love for French culture and the connection between Wigan borough and Angers was deeply rewarding.

The tasting inspired a renewed desire to explore the language, art, fashion, and overall allure of France.