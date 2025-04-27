Fubhub (Females Uniting in Business) Expands to Leigh Following Demand
The existing Fubhub team will be joined by Mandy Brighton, one of Leigh’s most respected and multi-award-winning businesswomen. Mandy’s outstanding reputation, entrepreneurial flair, and deep roots in the local community make her the perfect addition to the Fubhub family.
"We're thrilled to be bringing Fubhub to Leigh," said founder of Fubhub, Sue France. "The response we've had from the area has been incredible, and welcoming someone of Mandy’s calibre to the team ensures we can deliver something truly special for the businesses and people of Leigh."
The official launch event will take place on Wednesday 28th May 2025, and is set to be a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members to connect, collaborate, and be part of a fun, informal and informative ladies networking group.
For more information about the Leigh launch or to get involved, please visit www.fubhub.co.uk or contact Sue France by email at [email protected]