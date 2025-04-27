Fubhub (Females Uniting in Business) Expands to Leigh Following Demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fubhub, the dynamic ladies networking group that has been making waves in Wigan for over 8 years, are delighted to announce the launch of its brand-new group in Leigh. Driven by growing demand, the expansion marks an exciting new chapter in Fubhub’s mission to bring businesses and communities together in a vibrant, supportive environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing Fubhub team will be joined by Mandy Brighton, one of Leigh’s most respected and multi-award-winning businesswomen. Mandy’s outstanding reputation, entrepreneurial flair, and deep roots in the local community make her the perfect addition to the Fubhub family.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Fubhub to Leigh," said founder of Fubhub, Sue France. "The response we've had from the area has been incredible, and welcoming someone of Mandy’s calibre to the team ensures we can deliver something truly special for the businesses and people of Leigh."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official launch event will take place on Wednesday 28th May 2025, and is set to be a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members to connect, collaborate, and be part of a fun, informal and informative ladies networking group.

For more information about the Leigh launch or to get involved, please visit www.fubhub.co.uk or contact Sue France by email at [email protected]