Fun-filled Mad Hatter’s Tea Party takes place at Standish Library

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland exploded into life at Standish Library.
By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

The free event for the under-12s saw games, face painting and a hat competition, with a prize for the best one.

The fun-filled tea party was organised by Friends of Standish Library and sponsored by Standish Voice.

Pic: Neil Cross

Friends of Standish Library organise a Mad Hatter's tea party

Pic: Neil Cross

Friends of Standish Library organise a Mad Hatter's tea party

Pic: Neil Cross

Friends of Standish Library organise a Mad Hatter's tea party

Pic: Neil Cross

Friends of Standish Library organise a Mad Hatter's tea party

