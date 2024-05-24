Furry friends pay a special visit to Wigan borough patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients at a Leigh Infirmary Reablement Unit were visited by some furry friends to support their rehabilitation and wellbeing.

Marmalade and Double Decker, two alpacas from Poppywood Alpacas, Horwich, arrived at the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit (JHRU) at Leigh Infirmary to provide cuddles and comfort, as part of the patient’s rehabilitation and wellbeing.

The session was arranged by the unit’s Activities Coordinator, Mel Cornish, who regularly arranges wellbeing events on the unit, such as visits from drama clubs, schools and nurseries, Mel also hosts a range of activities supporting physical, mental wellbeing which are changed daily, as well as a monthly dementia café for families and loved ones on the unit.

She said: “I researched that alpacas have shown to lower heart rates and blood pressure as well as leading to a sense of calm and relaxation, so I thought they would be the perfect visitors for our patients at JHRU.

Mel Cornish, Activities Coordinator

“I’m always looking for fun, interactive, innovative ways to engage our patients to help with therapy and recovery and it was an amazing afternoon; seeing the smiles on our patient’s faces was just so heartwarming.”

Both patients and their families were absolutely elated with smiles from ear to ear as the alpacas made their way around the day room on the unit with many saying they could not believe they had the chance to meet and greet an alpaca in hospital.

WWL’s Chief Nurse, Kevin Parker-Evans said: “We’re very, very fortunate that we have Mel at WWL. She is making a real difference to our patients and their families and, is relentless in her pursuit to help patients and their families.

“I would like to thank the team from Poppywood for coming to see our staff and patients, it was a joy to see the reactions of our patients and their loved ones.

A patient on the Jean Heyes Rehabilitation Unit meets an alpaca

“Visits such as this are so important, and it really helps us to continue the work we’re doing at WWL to End PJ Paralysis and support our patients to get up, get dressed and spend time together on the unit, rather than stay in their beds.

“By encouraging our patients to take part in wellbeing activities and move around, we’re reducing immobility, muscle deconditioning, and dependency while protecting cognitive function, social interaction and dignity.”

An expansion of WWL’s community bed base, JHRU is made up of 24 beds, a day room and an activities of daily living kitchen to support intensive reablement therapy. Care is delivered by a range of health and social care professionals including therapists, nurses, GPs, hospital consultants, and social care staff.

