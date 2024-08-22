Today’s results show that students achieved grade nines, eights and sevens in a range of subjects.

Bedford High School Headteacher Paul McCaffery said: “We would like to congratulate the Class of 2024 for their excellent performance in this year’s GCSE examinations.

“We are very proud of our Year 11 students. These results are a testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. Likewise, the commitment, enthusiasm and professionalism demonstrated by our teaching and support staff have helped to ensure that our students are successful and are well-prepared for the next steps of their learning journey.

“I would also like to thank our governors and parents for their continuous support in helping our students gain these fantastic results.”

The Year 11 students gathered at the Manchester Road school this morning to collect their results’ envelopes and congratulate each other.

There were some fantastic stories of individual success, with many of the young people now planning their future moves.

Student Leah Gwilliam celebrated two grade nines, five grade eights and two grade sevens.

Leah said: “I am really thankful for all of the teachers at Bedford and their amazing support – I wouldn’t have got these results without them!”

While student Jacob Bailey-Lawton achieved two grade nines, four grade eights, two grade sevens and one grade six.

Jacob said: “I am so happy with my results, I can now go on to Priestley College to study Physics, Maths and Spanish.”

As part of this morning’s event, the school held special careers information sessions for the students to help them with their next steps.

Bedford High School’s Pastoral Manager Amy Duffy, paid tribute to all the students’ commitment and dedication throughout their high school journey.

She said: “Our Year 11 students have made the Bedford family extremely proud through their hard work over the last five years. Results day has been the finish line they have been working towards and we have enjoyed celebrating together their fantastic achievements. I wish the Class of 2024 a successful Post 16 journey and ask them to let us know how they are getting on in their bright futures.”

1 . Bedford High School Bedford 3: left to right: Ethan Valentine, Alfie Battersby, Ethan Boylan, George Foster, Rhys Jones, Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Bedford High School Beford High pupil Leah Gwilliam Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Bedford High School Bedford High students, left to right: Amelie Deighan and Millie Davies who are both going to Pendleton College Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Bedford High School Bedford High pupil Jacob Bailey-Lawton Photo: Phil Green Photo Sales