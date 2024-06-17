But the project is not over, with attention now turning to the rejuvenation of Mill One.
1. Leigh Spinners Mill
Owner of Leigh Spinners Mill, Peter Horrocks in the engine room. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Leigh Spinners Mill
from left, Executive trustee Paul Costello, outreach co-ordinator Deborah Murphy, owner of the mill Peter Horrocks and manager Jo Platt at Leigh Spinners Mill. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Leigh Spinners Mill
Miriam Ward of The Discrete Unicorn, creating hand-dyed yarn, pictured in her studio in Leigh Spinners Mill. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Leigh Spinners Mill
Elizabeth Costello at Leigh Film Factory, a community cinema. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
