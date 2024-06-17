GALLERY: Grand opening of Leigh Spinners Mill

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Leigh Spinners’ Mill has celebrated a landmark opening, completing the first phase of a mammoth Wigan borough restoration and rejuvenation project. The former cotton mill was largely derelict when the Leigh Building Preservation Trust began regenerating it in 2014 and over the years it has gradually become host to dozens of independent businesses and organisations across four of Mill 2's floors. Now the fifth and final floor of this particular building has been officially opened by GM Mayor Andy Burnham with speeches also from trustees Paul Costello and Jo Platt.

But the project is not over, with attention now turning to the rejuvenation of Mill One.

Owner of Leigh Spinners Mill, Peter Horrocks in the engine room.

1. Leigh Spinners Mill

Owner of Leigh Spinners Mill, Peter Horrocks in the engine room. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
from left, Executive trustee Paul Costello, outreach co-ordinator Deborah Murphy, owner of the mill Peter Horrocks and manager Jo Platt at Leigh Spinners Mill.

2. Leigh Spinners Mill

from left, Executive trustee Paul Costello, outreach co-ordinator Deborah Murphy, owner of the mill Peter Horrocks and manager Jo Platt at Leigh Spinners Mill. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Miriam Ward of The Discrete Unicorn, creating hand-dyed yarn, pictured in her studio in Leigh Spinners Mill.

3. Leigh Spinners Mill

Miriam Ward of The Discrete Unicorn, creating hand-dyed yarn, pictured in her studio in Leigh Spinners Mill. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Elizabeth Costello at Leigh Film Factory, a community cinema.

4. Leigh Spinners Mill

Elizabeth Costello at Leigh Film Factory, a community cinema. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Andy BurnhamWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.