GALLERY: Grand opening of Leigh Spinners Mill

Leigh Spinners’ Mill has celebrated a landmark opening, completing the first phase of a mammoth Wigan borough restoration and rejuvenation project. The former cotton mill was largely derelict when the Leigh Building Preservation Trust began regenerating it in 2014 and over the years it has gradually become host to dozens of independent businesses and organisations across four of Mill 2's floors. Now the fifth and final floor of this particular building has been officially opened by GM Mayor Andy Burnham with speeches also from trustees Paul Costello and Jo Platt.