It has been wonderful to speak with pupils and parents about successes and next steps. They have worked exceptionally hard during their five years at secondary school to achieve these grades, despite the disruption of COVID lockdowns, isolations, and national teacher strikes. Our pupils have shown a great deal of determination and resilience, and we are so proud of all of them!

As a school we are celebrating significant improvements in the number of pupils achieving grades 4 or above in both Maths and English, and an increased number of high grades compared with 2023.

Many of our pupils have signed onto courses within the Deanery Sixth Form and we look forward to September when they embark on their post-16 studies and continue to flourish! The Deanery Sixth Form is open to applications from all Y11 pupils across the borough and course places are still available. If you are interested in finding out what we have to offer, please email [email protected]

Success Stories

Liliana Kochanova achieved an incredible eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and a grade 7 in her GCSE results. Amazing results well done. #gcseresults2024

Alex Woods achieved an incredible eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and a grade 7 in his #gcseresults2024.

Louie Dotran achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6 and a 5 in his #gcseresults2024

Gabriella Moseley-Bamford was awarded three grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6 in her #gcseresults2024

1 . The Deanery Izabelle, Megan, Ariana and Gabriella collecting their results Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Deanery Alex Woods, who achieved an incredible eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and a grade 7 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . The Deanery Liliana Kochanova achieved an incredible eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and a grade 7 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . The Deanery Louie Dotran, achieved an incredible four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6 and a 5 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales