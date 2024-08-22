Golborne High School GCSE Results 2024

Today marks the culmination of 5 years of dedication, effort, and unwavering support from everyone involved in guiding our Year 11 pupils through their examinations at Golborne High School.

Today marks the culmination of 5 years of dedication, effort, and unwavering support from everyone involved in guiding our Year 11 pupils through their examinations at Golborne High School. We are immensely proud of our pupils and it was our absolute pleasure to celebrate with them when the results were distributed this morning. The teamwork between staff, pupils and parents has led to the success that we have celebrated with our pupils today. These results have been achieved by the hard work and positivity that our Year 11 pupils have shown throughout their time at Golborne. I would like to thank our Year 11 pupils for the contribution they have made to Golborne High School over the last 5 years and for being a pleasure to work with. I would also like to thank the parents of Year 11 pupils for their support. Now, it is time to celebrate the achievements of our incredible pupils and for them to move onto the next stage of their journey with confidence and pride, knowing that they can succeed, whatever challenges life throws at them. They will, however, forever be, part of the ‘Golborne Family’. Alison Stott Headteacher