Are you someone who loves rats or hates them?

Brown Rat (Rattus norvegicus)

The minimum UK pre-breeding population is estimated to be 6.5 million, not including urban habitats such as sewers, refuge tips and industrial premises where the population is reported to be continually rising. One of nature’s true survivors - attempts to control rat populations by poisoning may result in negative impacts on other wildlife populations. As an alien, a major pest of stored foodstuffs, and the carrier of various human diseases (including Weil’s disease, Salmonella, Listeria, Toxoplasma gondii, Hantavirus. and plague - this is carried by the Black Rat - Ratus ratus), the common rat is persecuted rather than conserved.

It is believed they arrived here around 1720 as stowaways on ships from Asia.

Some interesting ‘rat facts’ –

The Rat is the first symbol of the Chinese Zodiac - A symbol of cunning and prosperity.

Rats damage one-fifth of the world's food crop each year. The real damage is in contamination.

One pair of rats shed more than one million body hairs each year.

A single rat leaves around 25,000 dropping a year.

There are an estimated 60m - one for each person in the UK. Most of them are brown rats.

A rat’s average lifespan is 18 months and one pair can produce a colony of 2,000 rats in a year.

Rats eat the equivalent of 10% of their body weight daily, consuming rubbish, leftover dog food, bird food and dog excrement.

Each year about 200 people contract Weil's disease, an infection carried in rat urine which can lead to kidney or liver failure.

Health officials in China are now giving wild rats food-flavoured birth control pills.

Rats have a territory of anywhere from 100 to 300 feet, which they explore daily.

There is a Rat Temple in India, where hundreds of thousands scuffle around in safety and harmony with the human occupants.

A group of rats is called a mischief.

There are two kinds of people – those that think rats are lovely and regularly keep them as pets and the others who think of rats as scaley tailed dirty little monsters who spread diseases and cause destruction where ever they are found. Rats can and do carry diseases, over thirty different diseases dangerous to humans, including Weil's disease, typhus, salmonella and bubonic plague. Black rats or ship rats are suspected to have had a role in the Black Death, an epidemic which killed at least 75 million people in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in the mid-late 14th century.

There are two species of rat found in the UK, the bown rat and the black rat – the black rat is now very rare and only found in a few places. Brown rats, although originally native to east Asia and Japan, are now found all over Britain except for exposed mountain regions and some small offshore islands. Along with house mice, they are considered to be the most widespread terrestrial mammal.