Graham Workman: 'Tis the season of woodsmoke

I actually love Autumn, when the heartbeat of Mother Nature starts to slow down.

Well it’s September so it’s now officially autumn!! So that means we can light the fires again. We have an open fire in the lounge and a multifuel stove in the dining room. So’ its logs on the open fire and smokeless fuel on the multifuel. The log fire is only an occasional treat as it burns through logs at such a rate we could clear the woodland in a week!!!

For me when it comes to getting advice on trees my first stop is usually to talk to friends in the Forestry Commission.

When choosing wood for burning there are two significant factors which have an effect on the calorific value (CV) or the amount of available heat per unit (volume) of fuel:

Moisture content Wood density

Moisture content

This is the important one and is what the new legislation is trying to control

The moisture content of wood has by far the greatest effect on CV. Any water in the timber has to boil away before the wood will burn, and this will reduce the net energy released as useful heat (as opposed to steam up the chimney). If you can get them to light at all, logs that aren’t dry will result in a fire that smoulders and creates lots of tars and smoke. These tars can be corrosive, potentially damaging the lining of the flue and increasing the danger of a chimney fire. Wet logs will tend to blacken glass in stoves even if the stove is designed to keep the glass clean. Well-seasoned logs can have approximately twice the CV of green logs.

You should always take care to burn only dried (seasoned) wood, either by buying it dry, or by buying green logs and drying them yourself. Radial cracks and bark that comes off easily suggests well-seasoned wood.

Wood Density

When buying logs, it is common for the seller to let you know whether they are from hardwood or softwood tree species (or mixed). The general difference is that hardwoods (deciduous, broadleaved tree species) tend to be denser than softwoods (evergreen, coniferous species). This means that a tonne of hardwood logs will occupy a smaller space than a tonne of softwood logs. Denser wood tends to burn for a longer period of time meaning fewer ‘top ups’ are required to keep a log stove burning for a given length of time. If you buy wood by volume you will receive more kilowatt hours (kWh) of heat from a cubic metre (m3) of hardwood than softwood (at the same moisture content).

Here are my favourites…………….

Apple – Burns slowly with a small flame size and produces a pleasant scent.

– Burns slowly with a small flame size and produces a pleasant scent. Ash – Considered the best wood for burning; it produces a steady flame and strong heat output.

– Considered the best wood for burning; it produces a steady flame and strong heat output. Beech – Burns similar to Ash.

– Burns similar to Ash. Birch – Produces a strong heat output but can burn quite quickly and spits a lot.

– Produces a strong heat output but can burn quite quickly and spits a lot. Hawthorn – A traditional firewood with a slow burn and strong heat output.

– A traditional firewood with a slow burn and strong heat output. Horse chestnut – This wood is burnt well in wood stoves as it can spit. It produces a good flame and strong heat output.

– This wood is burnt well in wood stoves as it can spit. It produces a good flame and strong heat output. Oak – The density of the wood produces a small flame and very slow burn.