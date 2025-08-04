Grants of up to £5000 for charities in Wigan

Vernon Building Society has two funding programmes open at the moment and is actively looking for grant applications from Wigan charities, social enterprises and grassroots organisations.

Vernon Charitable Foundation has opened up its latest round of grant applications today. Charities across Wigan are encouraged to apply for grants of up to £5,000 before the deadline of 29 August 2025.

Last year West Coast Crash Wheelchair Rugby in Wigan received £3,000 from Vernon Charitable Foundation. They are the North West’s largest wheelchair rugby organisation which gives training and club membership for all levels of ages and disabilities.

Earlier this year, five charities shared £8,800 for a range of different community projects, including a grant for £1,000 to purchase new stage equipment for Bolton’s Stagedoor Theatre Productions and £1,200 to 10th Oldham Knolls Lane Scout Group to purchase two new tents.

Vernon Building Society Chief Executive Darren Ditchburn says “The latest round of our Charitable Foundation funding application is now open, and we’re eager to hear from charities across Wigan that work to relieve poverty or develop their local community. It’s a really simple application and it may result in a grant of up to £5,000.

“We know local not-for-profits are struggling to survive right now. Vernon Charitable Foundation is just one of the many ways that we’re helping them. We also support local grassroot organisations and social enterprises via a separate funding programme called Community Stars, which gives out smaller grants of up to £2,000 for worthy causes, including those not registered as a charity.

“Over the past 13 years we have donated over £140,000 via Community Stars to fund everything from local transportation, to new equipment, room hire and food. We know these small donations go a long way. Our grant applications for Community Stars close on August 11, so we urge people to be quick and apply before the deadline, however applications will open up again later in the year.”

Remade Wigan is a small charity offering creative peer support to all women in the Wigan and Leigh area. They received a Community Stars grant earlier this year, which they used to help pay for materials and site rental costs for their free furniture painting sessions. which bring together women of all ages, backgrounds and situations enabling them to grow in confidence.

Remade Wigan received a Community Stars grant from Vernon Building Society

Darren continues: “We’re committed to our community and want to see our Members and local residents thrive. We do this by helping them to own their home and grow their savings. As a mutual, we invest our profits back into the Society, which enables us to support local charities and community groups by donated grants to good causes, volunteering our time and skills to help local initiatives thrive, sponsoring community events, investing in financial education at local schools or loaning out use of our offices to local businesses. We believe that together, we’re greater.”

Vernon Building Society colleagues have so far volunteered a total of 35 days in 2025, with staff giving their time to support nine different organisations such as WellSpring, Together Trust, Avro Heritage Museum and Grit Studios, where the Vernon’s Leadership Team helped create a new community garden and green space for residents.

The Vernon has also supported over 1,400 students across Greater Manchester with financial education this academic year, including students at Laurus Ryecroft, Stockport Academy and Stretford Grammar School. Through training partner WizeUp, students have been taught about how the taxation system works, the importance of a pension, how to build a positive credit rating and how to apply for student finance.

Vernon Charitable Foundation grant applications need to be submitted by 29 August 2025 via https://www.thevernon.co.uk/charitable-foundation/.

Vernon Building Society’s Community Starts grant applications need to be submitted by 5pm on 11 August 2025 via https://www.thevernon.co.uk/community-hub/community-stars/

All successful applications will be notified within four weeks.