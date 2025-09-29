Great Global Greyhound Walk held at Windy Bank Woods

Makants Greyhound Rescue, based in Tyldesley organised the local social dog walk which took place on September 28, as part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk, with 109 sighthounds in attendance.

The rescue also accepted donations on the day and, through this and sales of merchandise, were able to raise £1350 for the rescue.

Several of their kennel greyhounds currently waiting for homes were also on the walk. A smaller group of six kennel hounds, not yet ready for such a busy walk, also had their own separate registered walk which took place nearer to kennel grounds.

The great Global Greyhound Walk, established in 2010, now attracts in excess of 13,000 sighthounds worldwide each year and aims to raise the profile of greyhounds as pets - and show the public what wonderful pets they make

Nicola Tavernor, a volunteer at Makants Greyhound Rescue said: "Our amazing team of volunteers pulled together with fantastic spirit and dedication to ensure a ‘greyt’ time for everyone who came along to support the rescue.

"These walks provide an excellent opportunity for sighthound owners to come together to share experiences and offer a chance to start new friendships - or renew existing ones - across a shared love of hounds.

"We hope that, through these global, and our own local events, we will raise the profile of greyhounds and that more people will consider adopting their own ’40 mph couch potato’!"

*Makants also hold their own greyhound/sighthound social dog walks in the local area each month. For more information on these walks please see their website www.makants.uk