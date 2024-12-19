Greater Manchester Blood Bikes volunteers go the extra mile every day

Over the festive season, we’re taking time to think about and thank all the volunteers that support the NHS in Greater Manchester - one such charity is Greater Manchester Blood Bikes (GMBB).

It plays a crucial role in supporting the NHS by carrying blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines, donor breast milk (DBM) and any other urgently required medical items to hospitals and healthcare sites at night, weekends and bank holidays.

These volunteers offer their time for free supporting the NHS by transporting vital supplies and deliver emergency care. They work alongside a network of other blood bike charities covering a large proportion of the country. In the last year, the riders and drivers covered hundreds of miles transporting essential supplies around the region.

Steve Middleton is a volunteer driver from Bury. Steve said: “I don’t ride a motorbike so I thought I’d never be able to help Blood Bikes but the charity also has cars. GM Blood Bikes could not achieve all it does without everyone giving up their free time and pulling together as one team to provide this essential service to the NHS.

Chris Hodson, volunteer driver with Greater Manchester Blood Bikes

"I remember feeling a little embarrassed when an NHS doctor told me that I was “literally a life saver”, it made me feel very proud of what we do.”

Matt Parkman from Middleton came across the vital work of GMBB through a talk given at his local car club and he saw volunteering as a great way to make a difference.

He said: “Knowing you're a key part of saving lives is a really satisfying feeling all year round, but especially so at Christmas. I'm extremely happy that I've found a way to play my own part in someone’s survival story. I am just a very small cog in a very big machine, but GMBB plays a vital role in saving and improving lives.”

Chris Hodson from Rossendale drives cars for GMBB. He said: “I feel very proud being able to support GMBB and the NHS, especially at this time of year. There are poorly kids and adults and their families still need our continued support because Christmas to them is 'business as usual'.

"Our present to them is supporting vital deliveries for the NHS and other Charity organisations associated with health care.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, praised the volunteers' vital work, she said: "The dedication and selflessness of Greater Manchester Blood Bikes volunteers is truly inspiring.

"Their efforts ensure that essential supplies, often life-saving, reach patients and hospitals, particularly during the festive season when demand remains high. These volunteers are an indispensable part of the NHS support system, and we are incredibly grateful for the vital role they play."

For more information on how you can get involved with Greater Manchester Blood Bikes, or how to support them visit https://www.gmbb.org.uk/ charity registration number: 1201009