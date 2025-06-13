Greater Manchester Community Draws to a Close as Development Sells Out

Five star housebuilder Barratt Homes has announced its Wigan development, Amberswood Rise, has now completely sold out.

The completion of the 340-home development brings a close to the housebuilder’s time on Seaman Way in Ince. With all properties sold, the homebuilder has provided a flourishing neighbourhood for a range of buyers at the now-established community.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Amberswood Rise has been a fantastic development and the homes have sold out as quickly as expected given the appeal to a variety of buyers.

“We are proud of the development now it has fully taken shape, and we are sure it will continue to thrive as the final residents move in.

A typical street scene at Amberswood Rise

“We would like to advise anyone who missed out on a property at Amberswood Rise to visit our website to view our other developments in the area and discover how we can assist with a move to a new home.”

During its time building the development, Barratt Homes has worked hard to support the Ince and Wigan community. This includes donations of a friendship bench to St William’s Catholic Primary School, a donation of reflective vests to Hindley Junior and Infant School, and an Easter egg donation to Wigan and Leigh Wrestling Club following a break-in that saw a number of Easter eggs stolen from the club.

For anyone interested in buying a brand-new property in Greater Manchester, Barratt Homes is also building at Waldmers Wood in Bury.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Greater Manchester.