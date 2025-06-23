Greater Manchester housebuilder boosts school’s ambitions for work, rest and play

Didsbury-based Barratt Homes Manchester has pledged £1,000 to a neighbouring school to support its efforts to install a brand-new climbing frame for its Early Years Foundation Stage.

West Didsbury Primary School’s PTA received the contribution from the leading developer as it looks to enhance early years development, particularly in the areas of physical development, socialisation, and readiness for writing.

The new climbing equipment will provide a safe, engaging, and developmentally rich outdoor space for the school’s youngest pupils, who currently have limited access to age-appropriate physical play provision compared to other phases of the school.

Fran Katerbaum, Chair of West Didsbury Primary School’s PTA, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Barratt Homes for this generous donation. It’s a real boost to our efforts to create a more inspiring and inclusive outdoor learning space for our youngest children. Support like this makes a tangible difference - and helps bring our vision to life for every pupil.”

As noted by Early Years Alliance, there are a range of benefits to outdoor play for young children. These include improved physical fitness and a reduction in anxiety and stress, whilst supporting emotional and social skills, and facilitating the discovery of the natural environment.

Once installed, the new climbing equipment at West Didsbury Primary School will enhance the learning experience for its younger pupils, encouraging them to socialise and form new friendships.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, who also has a child at the school, said: “We are pleased to support West Didsbury Primary School’s PTA in its efforts to enhance early years development.

“Fundraising for the new climbing equipment is a great way to do this, and we hope our £1,000 contribution will bring the school closer to its target.”

For more information about the school, visit the website at West Didsbury Primary School. To contribute to its fundraiser for the outdoor equipment, visit the page at Peoples Fundraising.