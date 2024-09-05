Greater Manchester residents urged to get their winter vaccinations to protect the vulnerable

Ahead of a busy winter, NHS Greater Manchester is urging every eligible person in the city region, to make sure they get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to protect themselves and vulnerable people around them during the cold months.

Flu and COVID season usually peaks in December and January, so starting adult vaccinations from October will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather in-doors and viruses spread – protecting those most at risk from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital.

This year, adults aged 65 and over, residents of care homes for older adults and those with underlying health conditions aged 6 months to 64 years, as well as frontline health and social care staff, will be eligible for the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The school flu vaccination programme will begin when the new school year starts to help stop the virus spreading. Pregnant women and 2 and 3 year old children will also be able to get their flu vaccine from the 1st September 2024.

From 3rd October, both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for residents in a care home for older adults, all adults aged 65 years and over, those aged 6 months to 64 years clinically at risk, and frontline health and care staff.

For those adults eligible for both, NHS Greater Manchester will make flu and COVID-19 jabs available at the same time, giving the option to get protection from both viruses in one visit.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester: “We can’t emphasise enough that the vaccine is still very much our best defence against flu and COVID-19, and that those who are eligible need to continue to get it every winter as protection fades over time and the viruses can change from year to year.

“These viruses leave thousands of people in hospital each year, and the vaccinations help us to keep more people well during the winter months when we expect the NHS to be under significant pressure.

“That’s why I urge anyone who is eligible for the winter vaccinations to please come forward as soon as possible to ensure they have the protection they need to fight these viruses and to keep those around them safe.”

Adult flu and COVID-19 appointments will be available through local GP practices and pharmacies.

There will be no change to flu vaccinations for school aged children which will be offered in schools from early next month, to prevent children from getting seriously ill from flu and ending up hospital, and to break the chain of transmission of the virus to the wider population. If school aged children miss the vaccination at school parents can contact IntraHealth for a follow-up appointment on 0333 3583 397.

2-3 year olds and children with an at-risk condition can be vaccinated by their registered general practice.

The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged 2-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative.

Health and social care workers are also eligible for the flu vaccine and encouraged to come forward as soon as they can to ensure they are protected when at work.

Those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 1st September 2024

• pregnant women

• all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31st August 2024

• primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

• secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

• all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

From 3rd October 2024

• those aged 65 years and over

• those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups

• those in long-stay residential care homes

• carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

• close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

• frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

Those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine from 3rd October this year include:

• residents in a care home for older adults

• all adults aged 65 years and over

• persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

• frontline health and social care workers and staff in care homes for older adults