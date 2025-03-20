Greater Manchester schoolchildren turn stage superstars

A group of 15 schoolchildren from across Greater Manchester fulfilled a life-long dream when they performed live on stage alongside musicals from the West End.

And this Saturday (March 22) they will host a “watch party” as they sit back and re-live their magical moment when it is broadcast on BBC TV.

The children, aged between eight and 17, are part of NK Theatre Arts in Stockport – originally known as Northern Kids Theatre Arts.

The group, which started as an after-school club in 1988, now has more than 200 members – all with dreams of building a career in the West End or in professional theatre.

And thanks to funding from The National Lottery, the youngsters have received a taste of what true stardom really feels like!

They were chosen to take part in Big Night of Musicals by The National Lottery which was staged at the AO Arena in Manchester earlier this year and hosted by Jason Manford.

Their chosen performance was Electricity from Billy Elliot – and now they cannot wait to watch themselves on BBC TV this Saturday evening.

NK Theatre Arts, which has received more than £110,000 of National Lottery funding to support its growth and the development of its base at Forum Theatre, including new auditorium seating, now has more than 200 members and is renowned as a leading all-inclusive theatre company in the North West of England.

Its members are coached in a range of disciplines including ballet, street dance, jazz, drama and musical theatre.

Hannah Thomas, head of musical theatre and dance at NK Theatre Arts, said: “Performing at the AO Arena and alongside Jason Manford was literally a dream come true for the children. They haven’t stopped talking about it! It lit a fire in their bellies and gave them a real taste of what being a stage superstar really feels like.

“This weekend will be very special when they all come together and watch themselves back on TV. It will be a moment they will never forget!

“This has been an unforgettable, once in a lifetime experience and we are so grateful to The National Lottery for making this dream come true for these incredible young people.”

Maddie Bates, 17, one of the performers, said: “It was an incredible experience from start to finish. None of us will ever forget the moment.

“I just cannot explain how it felt to look out over so many people. The standing ovation was just crazy! We met and got to work with such talent, and we are all incredibly grateful.”

Lily Andrew, eight, added: “It was so special. It was even more memorable because we got to do all of this with our friends.”

Hannah added that the group plays a key role in the life of so many young people.

She continued,: “We exist to provide a base where individuals are not labelled, and all members are given the opportunity to grow and enjoy the concept of arts for all.

“We place real emphasis on promoting self-belief and dispelling self-doubt, enabling people to be heard who might otherwise be overlooked.

“We pride ourselves in providing a centre of excellence for the gifted and talented to develop and maximise their skills and abilities.”

The theatre benefits tens of thousands of people and organisations across Greater Manchester including local schools, dance schools and local bands who all perform there.

The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals celebrates 30 years of The National Lottery funding theatre and performing arts across the UK and serves to thank players who have helped support more than 20,000 theatre-related projects to the tune of £1.3BN. National Lottery funding has helped restore theatres as well as enabling hundreds of performing arts projects.

The National Lottery Big Night of Musicals will be aired at 6.50pm on BBC 1 on Saturday (March 22) and will then be available on BBC iPlayer.

It will also feature on BBC Radio 2 at a later date.