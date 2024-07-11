Head of Wigan school bids an emotional farewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kathy Claxton, Head of School at Landgate school, part of The Aspire Federation in Wigan, bids an emotional farewell to parents, carers, learner’s and work colleague’s and will be retiring from her post at the end of this academic year after 24 years working in Wigan Schools.

In her letter to Parents/Carers, Kathy Claxton said: “Throughout my career in Wigan, I have been very fortunate to work with some wonderful people, brilliant teachers and amazing children and none more so than here at Landgate and within the Aspire Federation.

"It has been a privilege to lead such an amazing school and I will truly miss working with such wonderful children and young people, their parents and families and our staff team.

"I have always enjoyed coming to work and there is not a day goes past when I do not get to see the extra-ordinary talents, skills and enthusiasm of our children.

"It is watching young people grow and develop, preparing for adulthood, achieving their potential and realising their ambitions that drives every teacher. It has been a great pleasure to contribute to making this happen for so many children within the federation and across the Wigan borough over the years."

The team at The Aspire Federation in wishing Kathy a happy and enjoyable retirement.