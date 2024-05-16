Headstart programme helping young lives make a positive school transition in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic Community Trust invited dozens of children who have benefitted from the EFL Trust’s Headstart programme to a celebration event at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Headstart programme, supported by Mental Health Transformation Officers at several Club Community Organisations in the North West of England, has helped more than a thousand pupils making the transition from primary to secondary schools with their mental health.

Some of the young participants from Bolton and Wigan took part in a series of workshops and sporting activities to celebrate their involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trafford Grimes, Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Mental Health Transformation Officer, said: “It's important that we run events like this for our students that are working hard within our projects.

Participants of the Headstart programme via Bolton Wanderers in the Community and Wigan Athletic Com

“Physical and mental health are closely-related, and good mental health can positively affect physical health, so it’s been great to do this event with the support of Bolton Wanderers in the Community to celebrate the programme.”

Year 7 pupil Lara, who started working with Trafford due to having challenges with anxiety, said the sessions have ‘raised her confidence’.

“The sessions are good because we can just be ourselves, we have someone who can listen to us and the group sessions are fun because we can all be together in one safe space,” said Lara.

“My anxiety is 100% better than it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford Grimes, Mental Health Transformation Officer at Wigan Athletic Community Trust

Both EFL Club Community Organisations (CCOs) came on board with the Headstart programme thanks to funding and support from NHS Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester Moving and local authorities; Wigan Council and Bolton Council.

Several other CCOs in Lancashire run the programme – thanks to support from the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity – all of whom aim to reduce strain on the NHS by targeting those children currently accessing or are at risk of needing to access children’s mental health services.

Debbie Cook, EFL’s Director of Community said: “EFL Club Community Organisations are well engaged within schools across their communities, and we’ve seen some wonderful and impactful examples of young people benefitting with their mental health when preparing for secondary school via the Headstart programme.”