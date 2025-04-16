Health column: Mental well-being benefits of nature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we welcome spring into our parks and gardens in Wigan and Leigh, it's not just the landscape that’s blossoming – our mental wellbeing can benefit too. There's lots of evidence and research highlighting the powerful and positive impact that spending time in nature has on our mental health.

At Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) we fully recommend spending time outdoors and with nature as part of a greater focus on positive well-being.

Think about it: Leaves rustling in Pennington Flash Country Park, the display of wildflowers in our green spaces, or simply sitting out in your own garden. These small interactions with nature can trigger a cascade of benefits for our mental health.

One key benefit is stress reduction. Studies show that spending time in natural environments lowers levels of cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. The sights, sounds, and even the smells of nature can have a calming effect, allowing our minds to quieten and our bodies to relax.

Nature has a remarkable ability to boost our mood. Sensible exposure to sunlight helps regulate our body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and can increase serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of happiness and wellbeing. Beyond immediate mood boosts, engaging with nature can also improve focus and concentration.

In the digital world, our attention spans are constantly being pulled in multiple directions. Natural environments offer a gentler form of stimulation, allowing our minds to wander and restore without being overwhelmed. A walk through local woodland, for instance, can provide a mental reset, leaving us feeling refreshed and better able to concentrate afterwards.

Our Mental Health Link Workers understand the benefits of the outdoors and provide a relaxed service of linking service users in with local enterprises such as walking or gardening groups. They know benefits extend beyond our individual wellbeing too. Spending time in nature can foster a sense of connection – both to the natural world and to others. Shared experiences in green spaces, whether it’s a volunteering group in a park or joining a local gardening group, can combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, strengthening our social bonds.

Here in Wigan, we are fortunate to have access to a variety of natural spaces such as Haigh Woodland Park, Lilford Park and Pennington Flash.

Our Link Workers encourage you to intentionally weave moments of nature into your routine:

•Take a ‘green break’ during your day: Even a 15-minute walk in a local park can make a difference

•Bring nature indoors: Introduce houseplants to your home or workspace

•Engage your senses: Pay attention to the sounds of birdsong, the scent of blossoms, and the feel of the earth beneath your feet

•Explore local green spaces: Discover the hidden gems in Wigan and the surrounding areas

•Consider mindful gardening: Even a small patch of green can provide a therapeutic outlet.

By consciously connecting with the natural world around us, we can cultivate greater resilience, reduce stress, and nurture our overall mental wellbeing.

To find out more about the mental health support available in Wigan, visit https://www.gmmh.nhs.uk/wigan-services