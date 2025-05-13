Health Column: The Culture of Dying Matters

Catherine Barrett, Associate Practice Development Facilitator at Wigan & Leigh Hospice

As part of the annual Hospice UK Dying Matters campaign, this year Wigan & Leigh Hospice invited the local community to join the conversation surrounding death, dying, and grief in ways that resonate with them.

The national campaign encourages open and honest discussions about end-of-life experiences. This year’s theme, ‘The Culture of Dying Matters,’ delves into the diverse ways communities across the UK discuss, navigate, and commemorate death and dying, while emphasising the shared emotions that connect us all in grief and loss.

On Thursday, 8th May 2025, Wigan & Leigh Hospice hosted an open event for all members of the local community at the main hospice site in Hindley. We were joined by members from the local community who were invited to represent their culture and discuss how they deal with death and dying in their own unique way, with lots of information and discussion being shared.

Debbie Jones, Practice Development Lead at Wigan & Leigh Hospice, said: “Talking about death and dying isn’t an easy thing to do, but it’s vital. Having honest conversations at the right time, can ensure that people get the support they need and want, and can also help those important to them better understand their loved ones wishes.

“This Dying Matters Awareness Week, we focused on the diverse cultural approaches to death and dying within our local community, and how having an appreciation of different perspectives can promote inclusivity, and inspire more open, meaningful discussions.

“We hope that by sharing and learning from these experiences, we can create a society where talking about death is less of a taboo and where everyone feels empowered to have these conversations.”

At Wigan & Leigh Hospice we have highly skilled, specialist teams who are able to offer spiritual, emotional and psychological support to those who have an advanced illness as well as those people important to them.

To find out more about our services, see the Wigan & Leigh Hospice website.

If you would like to find out more information about Dying Matters Week, visit the Hospice UK website.