The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside is asking people to record hedgehog sightings to ‘Help a Hog’ this autumn.

Hedgehog populations have been declining in the UK, but our gardens could provide a life-saving refuge. Rural populations of hedgehogs have declined by 30-75 per cent in different areas of our countryside, however the urban hedgehog population is showing promising signs of stabilising.

By recording where you have (or even where you haven’t) seen a hedgehog, you can help Lancashire Wildlife Trust to build up a fuller picture of how the population is faring across our region. So, if you haven’t seen a hedgehog so far this year where you would usually see one, this is a hedgehog ‘not-spot’ and is just as informative to track their behaviours and habitat changes as reported ‘hot spots’.

The Trust received 796 responses in total last year, reporting sightings of 1,233 hedgehogs. The sighting numbers overall were down 33% from 1,850 hedgehogs in 2022.

With gardens becoming increasingly more important as habitats for hedgehogs in the UK, gathering this information will allow the Trust to understand where conservation work needs to be targeted, and raise awareness of what we can all do to aid their population recovery.

Alan Wright, Communications and Campaigns Manager for the Trust, said: “We are asking everyone to go onto our website and fill in our simple ‘Hedgehog Hotspot’ form – and that’s whether you have seen a hedgehog, or if you haven’t. It only takes a minute or two and this information will be passed onto our local environmental records centres, allowing us to build up both a regional and national picture of how these beloved garden visitors are doing.”

Hedgehogs can travel over one mile each night looking for food and mates, and with the decline in hedgerows and their natural food of insects and invertebrates in rural areas, our gardens can provide an essential haven. There are a few simple steps that we can all take to help support our favourite mammal, and there’s lots of information available in The Wildlife Trust’s free ‘Help a Hog’ guide.

Make a hedgehog highway – no one garden is big enough to support a hedgehog so making small 13 x 13cm holes (the size of a CD) in the base of fences or walls will allow hedgehogs to travel around safely.

– no one garden is big enough to support a hedgehog so making small 13 x 13cm holes (the size of a CD) in the base of fences or walls will allow hedgehogs to travel around safely. Encourage insects – leaving a wild area, not cutting back vegetation over winter, and going chemical free will encourage lots of lovely insects into your garden which are hedgehogs’ favourite food. Not using herbicides on your lawn will also encourage lots of earthworms.

– leaving a wild area, not cutting back vegetation over winter, and going chemical free will encourage lots of lovely insects into your garden which are hedgehogs’ favourite food. Not using herbicides on your lawn will also encourage lots of earthworms. Create a hedgehog home – a simple pile of logs in a quiet corner of your garden can make the perfect home for hedgehogs during their daytime naps or to hibernate in. You could even go the whole hog and build a special hedgehog house.

– a simple pile of logs in a quiet corner of your garden can make the perfect home for hedgehogs during their daytime naps or to hibernate in. You could even go the whole hog and build a special hedgehog house. Make your pond safe – hedgehogs are great swimmers, but need a shallow slope to get out of water if they fall in. Add a ramp or pile of stones to ponds to allow easy access for hedgehogs and lots of other garden visitors.

– hedgehogs are great swimmers, but need a shallow slope to get out of water if they fall in. Add a ramp or pile of stones to ponds to allow easy access for hedgehogs and lots of other garden visitors. Be careful with bonfires – a lovely pile of wood makes an inviting home for a hedgehog, so either only build your bonfire on the day you intend to burn it or move it before burning to avoid hedgehogs meeting a grizzly end.

You can ‘Help a hog’ and record your hedgehog ‘hot spots’ or ‘not spots’ at Hedgehog Hotspots | The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire Manchester and North Merseyside (lancswt.org.uk)

You can also look at last year’s 2023 survey results here: Hedgehog survey results 2023 | The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire Manchester and North Merseyside (lancswt.org.uk)