Help protect our Wigan & Leigh pensioners from winter fuel payment cuts

A new group has been set up on Facebook called Protect Our Pensioners by Micheal Ramsdale.

The aim is to help pensioners in Wigan and Leigh to stay warm this winter after their winter fuel payments have been axed by the new government leaving lots of vulnerable older people in fear for the coming months.

Mr Ramsdale took it upon himself to drum up support and hel.

Protect Our Pensioners will be giving out hampers to help them stay warm. Any donations will be welcome, especially blankets, hot water bottles, fluffy socks and long-lasting foods all of which can be collected by Scott Pem Removals who can be contacted on Facebook.

Scott is willing to drive to pick them up after working all day (What a guy!)

Also Michael is willing to drive and pick things up while Sadie Wilson has got some home care providers on side so they will give out the hampers to those who they know will need it most.

The organisation has Elite Care, Care Choice, Home Instead and Clarity Homecare all willing to help with giving out the hampers.

Sadie said: “We are doing things sponsored to raise funds to buy things needed but any help would be greatly appreciated by us and also the elderly.

"Let's show this government we will not stand for this treatment of our most vulnerable – they are people who have worked and paid taxes most of their lives.

"Come on Wigan: let's show them what us Wiganers are about, standing together.”