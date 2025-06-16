Historic 'Bryn Hall' for sale

Bryn Hall in Ashton-in-Makerfield for sale with Fazakerley Sharpe

Fazakerley Sharpe are delighted to be instructed with the sale of Bryn Hall, a unique historic property with with links to the Gerard Family and The Roman Catholic Priest Fr. Edmund Arrowsmith.

The hall sits in a total plot of 1.83 acres and comprises a detached residential property which has over 2,900sqft of accommodation including 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms together with a yard area which includes two outbuildings and 20 x kennels.

There are two entry points to the property which allows for independent access to the respective residential and yard components. The buildings include a garage which has recently been let to a third party for storage purposes and measures approximately 1,054sqft and a steel framed building which has accommodation over three storeys and has a footprint of approximately 807sqft.

This unique property offers a range of potential for restoration or re-development.

Jack Sharpe, Director of Fazakerley Sharpe commented "we are delighted to be instructed by the owners of this unique property which has been in their family for some time, the generous plot, accommodation within the Hall together with the ancillary buildings provide good potential for a range of opportunities including commercial (subject to planning)".

All viewings are to be arranged strictly by appointment only by calling Fazakerley Sharpe the sole selling agents on 01942 242 636 or email [email protected]

Rightmove listing; 6 bedroom house for sale in Bryn Gates Lane, Bamfurlong, WN2

