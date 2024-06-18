Homebuilder brings new homes to Wigan borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Housebuilder Bellway has received planning consent for a further phase of 99 high quality new build homes in Mosley Common.
Providing much needed new homes in the area, Bellway will transform approximately eight acres of scrubland off Silk Mill Street, which borders its existing Elements development on Mosley Common Road.
The new Bellway development will comprise an attractive mix of two, three and four bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews homes and includes 25 affordable properties.
Part of Bellway’s Artisan Collection, properties are individually designed with a superb internal and external specification plus private gardens and one or two allocated car parking spaces or garages. Electric vehicle charging points are also provided.
Making the most of its great location overlooking a pretty brook to the south, the development features public open space with green areas dedicated to natural wildlife and incorporates Bellway’s new hedgehog highways initiative.
Sales Director at Bellway Manchester, Grace Yarlett, commented: “Having received such a positive response to our previous development in Mosley Common, we are delighted to bring forward a new collection of 99 homes to meet local demand. Plans for the development are superb really making the most a great location next to open green space yet within easy reach of Wigan, Bolton and Manchester. We’re looking forward to getting started on site and releasing our first homes for sale later this year.”
It is anticipated that work will start on site in Autumn 2024 and the first homes will be released for sale late 2024. Show homes are planned for Spring 2025 when the first homes will also be available for occupancy.
As part of the planning consent, Bellway will make Section 106 contributions towards primary and secondary education, highways and biodiversity.
The development was designed by architects APD with Pegasus acting as planning consultants. Eddisons advised on highways and Gateley on legals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.