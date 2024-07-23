Homebuilder gives time to alternative-education provider in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading homebuilder, Northstone, sent nine employees to Wigan-based alternative education provider, AppleCast, to complete a day of volunteering as part of their commitment to the community.

The Northstone team were put to work completing a variety of essential maintenance activities including cleaning and painting the enclosures for the chicken and guinea pigs, laying down bark and weeding the Northstone garden.

The charity is one of Northstone’s chosen charity partners, with the homebuilder recognising the incredibly important role AppleCast play for young people in the Greater Manchester community.

Phil Wilson, Chief Executive at Northstone said: “As a company we are passionate about supporting the communities in which we build and AppleCast has been a charity close to our hearts for several years now with their efforts to get young people the right skills and experience to have a future in construction aligning perfectly with us.

Northstone team volunteering at AppleCast

“Our team had a fantastic day on site, diving into a wide range of activities, all with a smile on their face which was no doubt helped by the glorious weather. We all came away in awe of what AppleCast do for young people in the area and the dedication and commitment of its team - we are sure this won’t be our last volunteering day for them!”

Prior to this latest volunteering day, Northstone has supported the charity in a variety of different ways including donating its unique wood-clad marketing suite – the Huddle – from its Silkash development in Bolton to be used as a construction classroom at AppleCast, with the students themselves working together to reconstruct the unit.

Neil Farnworth, CEO at AppleCast added: “It was amazing to have the Northstone team on site, seeing first-hand what it is we do here and helping us with the vital maintenance that keeps our site operating smoothly. We’re incredibly grateful for the time, effort and enthusiasm they all showed up with and want to take the opportunity to pass on our immeasurable thanks for their ongoing partnership, it means such a lot to us.”

AppleCast originally focused around learning through angling in its early years but has gone on to develop horticulture, conservation, fish breeding, aquaponics, agriculture and bespoke woodwork shops, all with the aim of supporting young people who face complex barriers that prevent them from achieving in mainstream education.

Northstone has six developments in total across Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire with its Tulach and Cynefin developments just a short distance from AppleCast.

The homebuilder has become known for its eco-leading open plan features which come as standard on all of its homes such as; triple glazed windows, thicker insulated wall cavities, wondrwall intelligent home system and waste water recovery system with some homes now being constructed with an advanced specification including solar panels and car chargers.