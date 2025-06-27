Hope for Ince Victorian chapel's restoration

The Wigan Building Preservation Trust (WBPT), a volunteer group working in collaboration with Wigan Council, has been awarded a £10,000 grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund to develop a viability study examining the future of the Chapels at Ince Cemetery, which have been derelict for many decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outcome of the grant will include a condition survey with budgetary renovation costs, establishing a Friends of the Waterhouse Chapels group, and exploring the adaptive reuse of the Chapels for potential educational, cultural, and community purposes.

The chapels are of national significance, being the first public works of the eminent Victorian architect Alfred Waterhouse, whose celebrated works include Manchester Town Hall, London’s Natural History Museum, and the Wigan Museum in Library Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust has now established the Friends of Waterhouse Chapels group to develop proposals to bring the Grade II listed buildings back into use.

Anglican Chapel

Councillor Lawrence Hunt, Wigan Council’s lead cabinet member for heritage and building conservation, said:

“We were delighted that the group has been successful in its funding bid, and we will continue to work alongside its volunteers as we all share a desire to see the restoration of the chapels.

Our borough has a unique architectural heritage, and we are committed to promoting its conservation in every way possible. I look forward to seeing how these plans unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in 1857 to serve the Church of England, Roman Catholic and Dissenter communities of Ince, both chapels require extensive restoration.

Catholic & Dissenters Chapel

Wigan Council has previously invested funds to help secure the buildings and ensure they remain safe. In 2019, the council explored restoration plans, but rising material costs and further assessments of the buildings’ conditions led to a re-think. Funding that was ring-fenced by Wigan Council at the time can be made available if restoration proves viable.

The Friends of Waterhouse Chapels are now working with heritage, restoration, and architectural experts, including the Manchester School of Architecture, to shape plans for the chapels, aiming to unlock funding not available to the local authority.

Chair of the Friends group, Nigel Roberts, said:

“These chapels are a hidden treasure of Wigan’s heritage. It is early days, but this funding will help assess the cost of renovating the chapels and shape exciting plans for their future. We’re working closely with partners and local communities to ensure the chapels can become a valuable resource for the community. We’ll be speaking with as many people as possible to explore how the buildings can be utilised. Finding a viable long-term use is vital to the success of the restoration.”