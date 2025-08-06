Hospice hosts fire walk event

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Brave soles took part in the Flaming Fund-raiser event, which saw people sponsored to walk barefoot across hot embers to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

This is the third annual fire walk event and was held as part of a Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, barbecue and raffles, all boosting funds for the charity. The fire walk has raised over £5,000, with donations still rolling in. Photos by Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Former Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson braves the heat, at the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Former Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson braves the heat, at the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Some of the fundraisers taking part in the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, BBQ and a raffle, held at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Some of the fundraisers taking part in the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, BBQ and a raffle, held at Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Photo: submitted

Action from the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, BBQ and a raffle, held at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Action from the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, BBQ and a raffle, held at Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Photo: sumitted

Action from the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, BBQ and a raffle, held at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Action from the fire walk event, held as part of the Garden Party with entertainment, stalls, BBQ and a raffle, held at Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Photo: submitted

