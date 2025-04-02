Housebuilder team sleep out for veterans' charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues at a Cheshire housebuilder have taken part in a national fundraising challenge raising £20,122 for homeless veterans in the UK.

Fourteen of Redrow North West’s team took part The Great Tommy Sleep Out, organised by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), spending the night in the staff car park at their headquarters at Daresbury Business Park, near Warrington.

Team members included customer service coordinator Angela Thomas from Wigan.

The event, sponsored by Barratt Redrow and Bae Systems, calls upon the public to sleep outside during the month of March.

“We’re very fortunate to have a roof over our heads and a warm bed to sleep in,” said Jason Newton managing director of Redrow NW.

“There are many veterans in the UK that are currently homeless, and the RBLI are working tirelessly to provide support to those people. We are proud to have been able to raise this fantastic amount of money.

“Every pound raised from this event helps the RBLI provide safe homes and the support veterans need to get back on their feet. Thank you to all our colleagues, friends and family for your sponsorship which certainly carried us through a cold, yet humbling night.”

The team are still taking donations, to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/redrownorthwest