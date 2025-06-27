In pictures: Team Wigan and Leigh's charity golf day at Haigh Woodland Park

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Fund-raisers picked up their clubs and headed to the fairway for a charity golf day.

Team Wigan and Leigh – which is a collaboration of businesses and institutions in the borough – held a golf day and evening mixer at Haigh Woodland Park and raised more than £27,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

It was the latest in a series of charity events and challenges being held this year in a bid to raise £150,000 for good causes.

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

1. Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

2. Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

3. Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

4. Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day

Team Wigan and Leigh Golf Day Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

