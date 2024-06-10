--
-

IN PICTURES: Wigan D-Day parade and events

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Veterans, including 99-year-old D-Day veteran Eric Ratcliffe from Leigh, joined groups and members of the community to honour the 80th anniversary of the landings with a parade and a day of themed activities and displays at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

There were displays and museum pieces from the 69th Field Regiment Artillery, the Military Medical Living History Group, the 5th Manchester Regiment Association - Living History Museum, Military Vehicle Trust and BETA - Basic Education & Training for Adults, while entertainment from RAF Cadet Band, Davies Sisters, Cafe Society.

-

1. Wigan D-Day events

- Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
-

2. Wigan D-Day events

- Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
-

3. Wigan D-Day events

- Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
-

4. Wigan D-Day events

- Photo: Wigan Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:VeteransWiganLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.