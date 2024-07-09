Innovation expert highlights game-changing opportunity for Wigan businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Innovation Connector, Adrian Roscoe, is appealing to cutting-edge companies across Wigan to take advantage of bespoke advice, funding and support.

Don’t miss an open goal. That’s the message to ambitious businesses in Wigan from one of the borough’s leading innovation experts.

Adrian Roscoe is convinced that the recently established Innovation Navigator programme will be a game-changer for both SMEs and larger organisations wishing to achieve faster commercial returns.

“This is a different kind of business support offer, one that will scale your ambitions at pace,” says Adrian, who as Local Innovation Connector for Wigan is eager to link up with organisations developing new and exciting products and services.

“It’ll help identify any gaps in your commercialisation plans, help overcome any challenges you’ve got, and help get your business quickly to where it wants to be – connecting you with the specialist knowledge, facilities, research organisations and finance that will propel your innovative projects to market.”

Businesses accepted onto Innovation Navigator can tap into expert guidance on everything from maximising value from IP to creating bespoke commercialisation plans and finding new markets, as well as a £1.6million Innovation Grant Fund.

An adopted Wiganer, having lived here for almost four decades, Adrian is embedded in the borough’s vibrant business community and has been collaborating with companies across Greater Manchester and the North West for around 30 years. He knows as well as anyone that time-pressured SMEs need to be sure that support like this gives a tangible return on their investment.

“We’ve had plenty of interest already, and are supporting a lot of AI-related projects, including machine learning and data analytics. I’m also particularly keen on speaking with manufacturers involved with emerging environmental technologies.

“I guarantee that engaging with Innovation Navigator will be worth your while. The support provided is not only tailored precisely to meet your specific requirements but is also free of charge to businesses – given the Euros are on at the moment, I’d liken it to being presented with an open goal.”

Innovation Navigator is supporting businesses operating within the health innovation, clean growth, advanced materials and manufacturing, and digital, creative and media sectors. It is run by the publicly-funded GM Business Growth Hub, which has helped more than 90,000 businesses across Greater Manchester since being founded in 2011.

Yvonne Grady, Head of Innovation at GM Business Growth Hub, said: “It’s fantastic to see the impact being made by our Local Innovation Connector in Wigan. I’m delighted so many businesses here have already discovered how GM Business Growth Hub can benefit them.

“If you’re based in Wigan and need help to drive your project forward, get in touch with Adrian today to see how GM Business Growth Hub can support you.”