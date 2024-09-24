Innovative Wigan borough nursery shortlisted for major national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Partou Storytimes in Atherton, Greater Manchester has been shortlisted for Nursery Indoor Learning Environment of the Year at the National NMT Nursery Awards.

Based on Leigh Road, the setting is one of Atherton’s most established nurseries, providing a caring and inspirational learning environment for children aged 0-5 years.

Its name is inspired by the fun storybook theme that runs throughout the nursery, which features dedicated rooms for each age group filled with specially chosen toys and learning resources that spark imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partou Storytimes is one of 10 finalists across the country vying for the award which, according to the organisers, “will be won by the nursery which has created an environment that most inspires and excites children” and “actively involves children in their learning, as well as celebrating their achievements.”

Partou Storytimes in Atherton which has been shortlisted for a National NMT Nursery Award

Laura Farnworth, Partou Storytimes Nursery Manager, said: “I am thrilled for the team who thoroughly deserve the recognition that comes with being shortlisted for this award.

“Our indoor environment is meticulously designed to create a welcoming, warm and engaging space that nurtures a close-knit community of learners.

“This encourages children to take ownership of their experiences, fostering a sense of pride and independence that prepares them for future challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents and visitors are often taken aback when they see how the environment captivates the children, evidenced by the laughter and conversations that fill the nursery.

Partou Storytimes in Atherton which has been shortlisted for a National NMT Nursery Award

“It is wonderful to be regarded as one of the leading childcare settings in the country for the innovative approach we have adopted.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “The National NMT Nursery Awards are much sought after and to be shortlisted for Nursery Indoor Learning Environment of the Year is a remarkable feat.

“Whether engaged in imaginative play or exploring themed areas, children at Partou Storytimes clearly thrive in an environment that celebrates their individuality and encourages autonomous learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The attention to detail demonstrated by Laura and her team in creating and maintaining such a positive space is outstanding.”

The 2024 National NMT Nursery Awards will be presented on Saturday November 30 at ExCeL London.