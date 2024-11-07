My name is Jenny Heyes, a 32-year-old part-time unversity student from Platt Bridge and I have decided to do a skydive to raise £500 for Alzheimer's Society on Saturday May 24 2025 because one of my immediate family members has been diagnosed with a type of dementia, in the last couple of years.

This family member is very young to be diagnosed with dementia, and the news was extremely hard to deal with. As well as this it is essential to raise awareness for conditions such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watching this family member deteriorate in front of my eyes is extremely difficult. Learning to deal with grieving for someone who is right in front of you is very difficult.

Listening to them calling you different names, the confusion, lack of ability, memories disappearing, the bizarre behaviour, and unfiltered comments, and watching their independence slowly disappear. With this being an invisible condition people are often not as understanding as they can be when a condition is visible, this is why raising awareness is so important.

One of my family members suggested I connect with the Alzheimer's Society and I did, from that moment my life changed. I was given a worker (Alzheimer's Society volunteer), and he rings me weekly to check in and has even come to my house to visit me for cups of tea, I strongly believe that my worker has saved my life multiple times. My family and I have learned so much from the Alzheimer's Society, which we are forever grateful for. I have done courses and attended support groups in my local area. They encourage and support you in many other areas and will attempt to provide mental health support, pointing you in the correct direction.

Though I am still finding it hard to cope, my family and myself are doing much better thanks to Alzheimer's Society.

Dementia is the biggest health and social challenge of our time.

One in three people will develop Dementia or Alzheimer's in their lifetime. The average life expectancy after an Alzheimer's diagnosis is 10 years, but this can range from 2 to 26 years.

Please donate and share if you can :)

There are currently estimated to be 900,000 people in the UK with dementia. Many are undiagnosed and facing the realities of their condition alone. As a society, and with the help of our supporters, we’re changing that.

With your help, we can give vital support to those who need it most, hold decision-makers to account, and fund ground-breaking research to transform the future for everyone living with dementia.

Why wait until it's you, your family, or your friends to do something?

If you can, please donate and help now.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and donating if you have been able to. Any amount is highly appreciated as I know times are hard for many.

Please share if you can, even if people you share with can not donate, it is essential to raise awareness!

Thank you so much.

Donate at - www.justgiving.com/page/jennyheyes-skydive