Jo Platt MP column: unleashing the true potential of our community

Leigh is one of 75 places across the UK that will each receive up to £20 million of funding following a statement by the Government’s about it £1.5 billion Plan for Neighbourhoods.

For far too long places like Leigh and Atherton have been underestimated and undervalued, will be given the support they need to deliver growth and improve living standards and access to opportunity.

Leigh is home to some amazing community organisations and businesses that are working hard to improve our area, but they have been doing it alone for too long. The Plan for Neighbourhoods mean that towns will now have far more flexibility in how money is spent and where investment goes.

This stands in stark contrast to the Conservatives’ unfunded and failed approach. Under the Tories, local communities were micromanaged from Whitehall, and forced to spend money on surface-level improvements that didn't deliver long-term change.

Jo Platt on Bradshawgate with the council's Street Scene team

The Plan for Neighbourhoods is the first step towards a new partnership where communities are empowered to shape the places they call home. It’s not just about planters and paving.

It’s a chance to create a lasting legacy of growth and opportunity.

Labour believes in empowering local communities - not imposing top-down, cookie-cutter solutions that fail to meet the specific needs of the people living there.

The funding can be used to address a range of issues, such as modernising social housing, health and well-being services, town centre management, learning and development and childcare. meaningful change in the day-to-day lives of local people.

Jo Platt MP

I fully understand that there are other towns in the Leigh and Atherton constituency that have different needs and require similar attention, and I will continue to work with this Government to ensure that all our towns are given the opportunity to thrive.

Ahead of the Spring Statement and Spending review, I and colleagues from the Labour MPs group on local growth presented an ‘Ambition Statement’ to Ministers, outlining our main asks of Government.

Among the key points was a call for a funding formula that reflects the true needs of our communities. The existing system fails to meet real needs on the ground. Greater devolution of power to local leaders is welcome, allowing them to make decisions that directly impact all communities.

I welcome the opportunities that can arise from working closely with local businesses, grassroots organisations, community leaders and local stakeholders in Leigh and Atherton.

I’ve no time for sticking plasters or short-term fixes. If we’re going to restore a sense of pride and make our communities safer and stronger, local people need to be empowered to take ownership of driving the much-needed regeneration that our towns need.

If you need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. My staff, which includes a specialist welfare advisor, are ready to help you find the support you need.

You can contact me by email at [email protected]