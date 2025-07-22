Jo Platt MP: one year on in Leigh and Atherton

Let’s be honest - the country was in a mess when we came into government. Waiting lists up, bills through the roof, public services on their knees. People were fed up - and rightly so.

But over the past year, Labour’s started the job of sorting things out. It won’t happen overnight, but we’re already seeing signs of progress.

We’ve started tackling NHS waiting times and bringing down the backlog. We’ve set up a new Border Security Command to get a grip on illegal immigration. We’re training and recruiting thousands of new teachers, and we’ve begun the work of making energy cheaper and cleaner.

And what matters to me most is that we’re seeing action not just nationally, but at home too.

In Leigh and Atherton, we’ve secured:

£20 million to help regenerate Leigh town centre – a big chance to bring new life to the high street.

Solar panels on public buildings, which will cut costs and support cleaner energy.

New investment into Leigh Infirmary, which helps keep services local.

Money to upgrade local GP surgeries – so people can get care more quickly and closer to home.

And finally, the sign-off on Golborne Station – something local people have been waiting on for years.

These are the kinds of things people told me they wanted when I was out knocking on doors during the campaign – better transport, better health services, more pride in our town centres. None of it is flashy. But it makes a difference to everyday life.

We’re still at the beginning, and I won’t pretend everything’s sorted. It isn’t. But for the first time in a long time, we’ve got a government that’s listening – and actually delivering.

So thank you for putting your trust in me. It’s been a busy first year, and there’s a lot more I want to get done. But I’ll keep doing everything I can to make sure Leigh and Atherton gets its fair share – and to keep fighting for the change we all want to see.

If you need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. In the past year I been able to support residents in addressing more than 6,000 individual pieces of casework, and my staff and I here to find you the support you need.

You can contact me by email at [email protected]

My constituency office is open to the public Monday to Friday (10am-2pm) and is located at 92 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4NP. My team can also be reached on 01942 950219.

