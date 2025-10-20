Join the team – recruitment drive launched for prison and probation staff in Greater Manchester

A major recruitment campaign is being launched across Greater Manchester to bring in the next generation of prison and probation officers. It is part of the Government’s Plan for Change to cut crime, reduce prison capacity, and make communities safer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is calling on people from all walks of life, and particularly men, who are underrepresented in the probation system, to consider a career in prisons or probation – including former teachers, social workers, veterans, graduates, and other career-changers. No prior experience in criminal justice is needed – just great communication skills, empathy, resilience and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

Justice Minister, James Timpson, who grew up in the North West, says: “I recently met dedicated staff in Manchester and was struck by their unwavering commitment and the pride they take in their work. This is not an easy job - but it’s one that truly makes a difference. This work is fulfilling, it’s impactful, and it’s a powerful way to help reduce crime and protect our communities. I hope more people in Manchester will be inspired to join us in this vital mission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probation officers play a vital role in protecting the public and reducing reoffending. They supervise offenders in the community, assess and manage risk, support rehabilitation, and ensure that those who break the rules face consequences. Their work is central to the Government’s efforts to strengthen community sentences and tackle the root causes of crime.

Lord Timpson’s recent visit to Manchester Probation Service. He met with staff to see how they’re testing innovative technologies, new approaches, and collaborative ways of working to monitor offenders, protect the public and reduce reoffending

Barry Saunders, a probation officer in Greater Manchester, who previously worked as a baker, said: “This is a chance to join a profession that can help offenders to make positive life changes, cut crime and keep communities safe. It’s a tough job and when I first joined it felt daunting, but if you thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy working with complex people this could be the job for you. We’re looking for people who care about their local area and want to be part of something bigger. If you want a career with purpose, we want to hear from you.”

Prison officers are also needed at HMP Manchester. You need no formal qualifications to join the team or to join in a support staff role. HMP Manchester is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills who are effective at decision-making.

Dean Arnold, a head of function at HMP Manchester, said: “I wanted a career that felt more meaningful and something where I could make a difference as part of a strong team. With a background in public service through both work and education, I’d often walked past HMP Manchester but never seen inside. Joining the prison service was a steep learning curve, but I’ve found the camaraderie incredibly rewarding. There are real opportunities to grow, progress, help people and develop new skills as a prison officer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will run throughout the autumn, with roles available across Greater Manchester in prisons, probation and community payback. Full training is provided, and flexible entry routes are available for graduates and experienced professionals alike.

To find out more and apply, click here.